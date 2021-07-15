kalamata-setting-the-rhythm

The 27th edition of the Kalamata International Dance Festival gets under way in southern Greece on Friday. For 10 days (July 16-25), the festival will be the stage for performances by Greek and international artists. The official inauguration of the festival takes place with the performance “Mobius” by Compagnie XY (photo), in collaboration with choreographer Rashid Uramdane. “We want to start with a show that is not only aimed at contemporary dance experts, but at a wider audience, for all the family,” says artistic director Linda Kapetanea. “It is an impressive production that combines the acrobatic skills of dancers with unexpected and emotionally charged choreographic motifs,” she adds. “Mobius” will be presented on Friday at the Castle Amphitheater of Kalamata and on July 19 at the Sainopouleio Amphitheater in Sparta. [Christophe Raynaud De Lage]