Olympiakos Piraeus was eliminated in the Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday in a surprise exit. Ludogorets Razgrad, the champion of Bulgaria, beat the Reds in a penalty shootout after the teams were tied 3-3 on aggregate. Ludogorets benefited from the abolition of the away-goals rule this season, which would previously have sent Olympiakos through after the 2-2 second-leg draw. [InTime Sports]