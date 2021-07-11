a-sanctuary-for-endangered-seals

A visitor reads a panel on the protected Mediterranean monk seal (Monachus monachus) at the public information center of the Alonissos Marine Park on the northwestern Aegean island, on Saturday. Established in 1992, the sanctuary was the first marine park in Greece and is among the biggest of its kind in Europe, contributing to the preservation of the endangered seal and the protection of local fish stocks. It is part of a nature reserve that includes hundreds of plants and animals, as well as remarkable archaeological and historical monuments. [Vangelis Bougiotis/Intime News]