romanian-firefighters-return-from-greece

EU (l), Romanian (r) and Greek (center-r) flags are seen on the windshield of a fire truck belonging to a Romanian firefighters detachment deployed in Greece, during a welcome ceremony at the National Center for Coordination and Management of Emergency Situations in Ciolpani, 32 km north of Bucharest, on Monday. The firefighters were promoted and decorated with the “Emblem of Honor of the Department of Emergency.” A group of 108 Romanian firefighters helped battle devastating wildfires on the island of Evia, north of Athens. They were part of 1,014 firefighters deployed in Evia, Attica and the Peloponnese by different European countries under the coordination of the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre, with the support of the European Mechanism of Civil Protection. [EPA]