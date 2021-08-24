greek-expedition-raises-arctic-eco-awareness

A photograph released Monday shows members of a homegrown Arctic expedition led by long-distance endurance runner and activist Marios Giannakou, aimed at raising awareness about the impact of climate change on the Arctic’s ecosystem. The 930-nautical mile sailing mission from the fjords of northern Norway to the North Cape ended Monday. It was carried out with the support of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation and BlueCycle, an organization specializing in the reuse of plastic marine waste. [InTime News/Pool]