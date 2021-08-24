IMAGES

Greek expedition raises Arctic eco-awareness

greek-expedition-raises-arctic-eco-awareness

A photograph released Monday shows members of a homegrown Arctic expedition led by long-distance endurance runner and activist Marios Giannakou, aimed at raising awareness about the impact of climate change on the Arctic’s ecosystem. The 930-nautical mile sailing mission from the fjords of northern Norway to the North Cape ended Monday. It was carried out with the support of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation and BlueCycle, an organization specializing in the reuse of plastic marine waste. [InTime News/Pool]

Environment
READ MORE
jellyfish-experiencing-population-boom
IMAGES

Jellyfish experiencing population boom

In this file photo from 2018, a dolphin swims as a ferry passes in the background during an operation by divers to recover an abandoned fishing net from the sea in Poros island, Greece. The project will consist of a study on the gulf’s cetaceans as well as environmental education and raising public awareness. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
SOCIETY

Monitoring the dolphins of the Thermaikos Gulf

Tourist walk past the 5th century BC Erechtheion temple on the ancient Acropolis hill, with the city of Athens in the background. [File photo/Petros Giannakouris/ap]
SOCIETY

Climate change will impact tourism

[InTime News]
NEWS

Plans to start charging admission to Olympus

Mark Parrington, a senior researcher at the European Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), says no large-scale cooperation has been completed with the Greek national authorities to date, but he hopes this will soon change.
MARK PARRINGTON

Wildfires released ‘extremely harmful’ particles 

Beekeeper Antonis Vakos, 49, walks next to his destroyed beehives, following a wildfire near the village of Voutas on the island of Evia, Wednesday. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Pine honey threatened as wildfires destroy hives and forests