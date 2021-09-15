IMAGES

Connecting Europe Express arrives in Thessaloniki

connecting-europe-express-arrives-in-thessaloniki

The Connecting Europe Express, an initiative designed to promote the European Union’s transport ambitions, arrives at Thessaloniki Railway Station in the port city in northern Greece Tuesday. The train set off from Portugal on September 2 and is on a 20,000-kilometer journey across 26 countries that is set to conclude in Paris on October 7. The organizers are seeking to highlight the benefits of rail as a sustainable and safe means of transport as 2021 is the European Year of Rail. Events and other activities are planned at the local level, taking into account coronavirus restrictions. [InTime News]

Transport Travel
