A view of the new multi-purpose reception and identification migrant center which was constructed near Vathy town, on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Saturday. The center was constructed following a 121 million euros agreement between the European Commission and the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum, an amount granted to Greece for the construction of 3 reception centres on the islands of Samos, Kos, and Leros. [Michael Svarnias/AP]