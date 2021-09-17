NEWS

Strict rules for university professors and students

As the new academic year looms, university teaching staff and students will be able to attend courses in person only upon the presentation of a vaccination certificate, a certificate showing that the holder has recovered from Covid within the last six months or a document showing a negative result of a laboratory test that they will have to undertake twice a week at their own expense.

In particular, the Education Ministry has ordained that unvaccinated teaching staff and students will have to present a certificate with a negative molecular or rapid test result every Tuesday and Friday. 

The test must have been done up to 48 hours before their arrival at the universities.

Moreover, as of September 30, students of health sciences schools participating in an educational process or internship at public or private health units where vaccinations are mandatory, can only attend after they submit proof that they have been administered at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.

