Crete rattled by aftershocks as PM visits, announces aid

An elderly woman looks at her damaged house in the village of Archontiko on the island of Crete Tuesday. The region of Iraklio, the island’s largest city, was hit by several aftershocks Tuesday, including two of 5.3 and 4.6 magnitude, respectively, after a 5.8 magnitude tremor resulted in one fatality, 20 injuries and many damaged buildings Monday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis flew directly from Paris to his native island Tuesday where he visited communities and officials and announced an aid package that includes state subsidies and suspension of tax and social security payments for individuals and businesses in the stricken area. [AP]