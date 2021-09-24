IMAGES

Biennale grapples with complexities of identity, history, culture

Visitors stand in front of a mural by London-born visual artist Navine G. Khan-Dossos on display at the 7th Athens Biennale that launched on Thursday. Powered by a dynamic cross-cultural discourse, this year’s event, themed “Eclipse,” grapples with the concepts of identity, history and cultural complexity. The large-scale exhibition is accompanied by a rich program of side events including performances, workshops and lectures held in iconic spots around the capital. The curators of the event are the Omsk Social Club and Larry Ossei-Mensah and its artistic director is Poka-Yio. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]

Culture
