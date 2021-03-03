emergency-plan-activated-in-wake-of-powerful-quake

A total of six people were extricated from beneath the rubble of their homes by the fire brigade in Mesochori and the area of Magoula in the municipality of Elassona in Thessaly, central Greece, after a powerful magnitude 6 earthquake at 12.16 p.m. on Wednesday. It was followed by at least three aftershocks measuring 4.6 (12.19 p.m.), 4.2 (12.26 p.m.) and 4.9 (12.34 p.m.). The initial quake was felt in several parts of Greece. At least 30 houses suffered extensive damage in the Mesochori area. The quake caused walls to collapse and significant cracks. The Civil Protection Agency activated a plan placing the fire department, Greek Police (ELAS), ambulance service (EKAV), Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) and local health centers on alert until the effects of the earthquake have been evaluated. [Giorgos Kydonas/InTime News]