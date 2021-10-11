IMAGES

Athens commuters offered glimpse of National Theater history

The Syntagma metro station in downtown Athens is hosting an exhibition of costumes from the Greek National Theater that sheds light on some of the finest moments of the company’s history and, more specifically, on some of the pre-eminent visual artists that turned their talents to its productions. On display until October 18, the show comprises 53 handcrafted costumes, as well as drawings and other related memorabilia. It is curated by costume and set designer Eva Nathena, in cooperation with the company’s wardrobe department. [Dimitris Peristeris/InTime News]

