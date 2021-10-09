IMAGES

Saving the fine art of pebble mosaic floors

saving-the-fine-art-of-pebble-mosaic-floors

People take part in a Culture Ministry initiative aimed at reviving the flagging art of pebble mosaics on the island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean. Intricately designed mosaic floors featuring motifs drawn from nature and mythology were a popular form of residential decoration in ancient times and made a dynamic comeback throughout the Aegean in the 18th century. The initiative was launched to mark the European Days of Conservation-Restoration, on October 7-13. On a larger scale, the ministry aims to create a register of the country’s artisans and to design a program for the craft’s propagation. “The greatest threat to the craft is a shortage of know-how,” says art restorer Laura Tapini from the NGO Diadrasis, which is helping implement the initiative.

Culture
READ MORE
maria-callas-statue-to-be-unveiled
IMAGES

Maria Callas statue to be unveiled

biennale-grapples-with-complexities-of-identity-history-culture
IMAGES

Biennale grapples with complexities of identity, history, culture

abramovic-s-ode-to-callas-comes-to-athens
CULTURE

Abramovic’s ode to Callas comes to Athens

kastoria-s-byzantine-legacy-enhanced-by-former-hotel
IMAGES

Kastoria’s Byzantine legacy enhanced by former hotel

minoan-palace-reveals-its-ancient-secrets
IMAGES

Minoan palace reveals its ancient secrets

more-than-15-000-watch-orestes-at-epidaurus
CULTURE

More than 15,000 watch ‘Orestes’ at Epidaurus