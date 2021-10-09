saving-the-fine-art-of-pebble-mosaic-floors

People take part in a Culture Ministry initiative aimed at reviving the flagging art of pebble mosaics on the island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean. Intricately designed mosaic floors featuring motifs drawn from nature and mythology were a popular form of residential decoration in ancient times and made a dynamic comeback throughout the Aegean in the 18th century. The initiative was launched to mark the European Days of Conservation-Restoration, on October 7-13. On a larger scale, the ministry aims to create a register of the country’s artisans and to design a program for the craft’s propagation. “The greatest threat to the craft is a shortage of know-how,” says art restorer Laura Tapini from the NGO Diadrasis, which is helping implement the initiative.