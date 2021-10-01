works-aim-to-protect-attica-s-fire-stricken-areas-from-floods

The Environment Ministry has approved a plan for anti-flood measures in areas north of Athens devastated by wildfires on August 3-10. The €18.28 million plan is aimed at preventing creeks from flooding the areas and reducing the risk of landslides. The interventions will be made on mountain slopes, all with an incline of over 20%, in seven different locations across Attica. The fires razed a total of 8,354 hectares, of which 5,400 is forestland. Experts say the plains will be vulnerable to floods for the next three winters. [ANA]