a-greek-doctor-monitoring-the-health-of-astronauts

European Space Agency (ESA) flight surgeon Adrianos Golemis, seen here in a Mars simulation suit (designed to simulate crewed missions to the red planet), monitoring the well-being of the astronauts before and during spaceflight as well as during their rehabilitation after their return. Born in Larissa, he joined ESA in 2018 and is now responsible for the health of French astronaut Thomas Pesquet at the International Space Station. He is one of the 22,000 candidates, including 280 from Greece, who have applied for ESA’s astronaut selection. “There’s no question I want to become one of them,” he told Kathimerini.