Greek Air Force takes part in international ‘Blue Flag’ exercise

greek-air-force-takes-part-in-international-blue-flag-exercise

Fighter jets are seen during the international ‘Blue Flag’ air combat exercise at the Ovda Air Force Base near the south Israeli city of Eilat. The annual exercise, which took place October 17-28, involved air forces from the United States, Germany, Italy, Britain, France, India and Greece. Four F-16 fighter jets of the Greek Air Force took part in the drill. According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF), it was the “largest and most advanced” Blue Flag exercise. [Xinhua]

greek-air-force-takes-part-in-international-blue-flag-exercise0

Defense
