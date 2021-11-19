private-doctor-requisitioning-begins-in-earnest

Private doctors are expected to receive requisition orders on Friday to help their colleagues in the National Health System, particularly at hospitals in northern Greece and Thessaly, where ICU beds are reaching 100% capacity and patients being intubated outside units. The summons concern pulmonologists, physicians and general practitioners who have a contract with the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY). There were 556 intubated patients in hospitals around the country on Thursday. The coverage rates of single Covid beds (60%) and ICU Covid beds (91.3%) remained stable but high. Authorities confirmed 7,317 new cases on Thursday and 63 deaths, bringing the total tally to 17,075 since the beginning of the pandemic. [SOOC]