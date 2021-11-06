virus-count-marks-record-high-for-fourth-time-this-week

A woman wearing a face mask against the coronavirus, reads a book at a kiosk in Athens. Health authorities Friday announced 6,909 new infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m., up on Thursday’s count of 6,808 and marking a record-high figure for the fourth time this week. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 48 deaths, seven more than the previous day. More than 3,000 cases Friday, or about 50% of all reported infections, were concentrated in Attica, Thessaloniki and Larissa. There were 450 patients on ventilators, nine more than on Thursday, with pressure mounting on hospitals, especially in northern Greece. [AP]