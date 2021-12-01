damage-in-patra-after-storms-lash-coastal-front

As the sun rose on Tuesday morning after violent storms and powerful winds battered the western port city of Patra, authorities recorded extensive damage. Along the city’s seafront and in the suburb of Vrachneika, the coastal boulevard was submerged in many places or covered in waste brought in by the crashing waves. The bad weather, including heavy rain, hail and strong winds, which affected a number of areas in Western Greece, from Preveza to Antirrio and Nafpaktos, began on Saturday. On Monday, a tornado struck Kastrosykia in Preveza, damaging homes and buildings. [Andreas Alexopoulos/Intime News]