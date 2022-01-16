IMAGES

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier turns 90

tomb-of-the-unknown-soldier-turns-90
[Shutterstock]

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, one of Athens’ most iconic, and visited, monuments, turns 90 this year.

Both visitors and locals who gather in large numbers to see the change of the guard are likely not aware that its construction was hugely controversial throughout the seven years it took from planning to completion.

Building the monument required extensive landscaping, as the Parliament building behind it was previously level with the upper part of Syntagma Square.

The head of the National Gallery, novelist Zacharias Papantoniou, called the project an ‘aesthetic nightmare’ and many architects held similar views.

History
READ MORE
remains-of-greek-soldiers-from-1974-conflict-returned-to-their-families
IMAGES

Remains of Greek soldiers from 1974 conflict returned to their families

athens-marks-77th-anniversary-of-liberation-from-nazis
IMAGES

Athens marks 77th anniversary of liberation from Nazis

historic-spitfire-ready-to-grace-museum-after-restoration
IMAGES

Historic Spitfire ready to grace museum after restoration

charting-the-history-of-marathon-dam
CULTURE

Charting the history of Marathon dam

greece-pays-tribute-to-the-worlds-philhellenes
IMAGES

Greece pays tribute to the world’s philhellenes 

revisiting-the-concepts-of-hero-and-heroism
IMAGES

Revisiting the concepts of hero and heroism