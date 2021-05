The Historical Archive of EYDAP, in co-operation with Clio Muse Tours, have created a new virtual tour of the Marathon Dam and the nearby settlement. In a route with 17 spots, visitors can listen to and see over 50 short stories of important milestones of important moments of the story of the Dam’s construction by the American ULEN company from 1926 to 1929, and the nearby settlement built to facilitate its construction.