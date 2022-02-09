greek-and-us-forces-team-up-for-escape-exercise

Soldiers of the Greek and US armed forces participate in a two-day educational exercise on escaping from a sinking helicopter at Kotroni Marathonas in Attica. “Through synergies, inclusive training, alliances, the sign of our strategy is clear. We want a strong country among friends, allies, with a leading role in the wider region,” said Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias. The US Armed Forces and the Hellenic Air Force have been training together since last November at Stefanovikio in Central Greece. Hardalias presented diplomas to the officers of the US Armed Forces who completed the program. [Intime News/GEETHA]