IMAGES

Ukraine, Turkey at focus in Helsinki talks

ukraine-turkey-at-focus-in-helsinki-talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (left) is welcomed by his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto during his visit to Helsinki, Tuesday. According to a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry, talks focused on Eastern Europe and the Ukraine crisis. Dendias voiced Greece’s concern over a possible escalation with Russia – which he described as “part of the European security architecture” – and its commitment to “stand by the EU partners, adhering fully to the principles of European solidarity.” He also condemned recent Turkish provocations, while thanking Haavisto for defending Greece during his recent visit to Ankara. [EPA]

Diplomacy
READ MORE
greece-croatia-share-common-balkan-vision
IMAGES

Greece, Croatia share common Balkan vision

mitsotakis-meets-with-montenegro-president
IMAGES

Mitsotakis meets with Montenegro president

fm-visits-ethnic-greeks-of-ukraine
IMAGES

FM visits ethnic Greeks of Ukraine

security-cooperation-with-israel-reaffirmed
IMAGES

Security cooperation with Israel reaffirmed

dendias-meets-china-counterpart-in-athens
IMAGES

Dendias meets China counterpart in Athens

[InTime News]
IMAGES

Greek honor for US Senator