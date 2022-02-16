Ukraine, Turkey at focus in Helsinki talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (left) is welcomed by his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto during his visit to Helsinki, Tuesday. According to a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry, talks focused on Eastern Europe and the Ukraine crisis. Dendias voiced Greece’s concern over a possible escalation with Russia – which he described as “part of the European security architecture” – and its commitment to “stand by the EU partners, adhering fully to the principles of European solidarity.” He also condemned recent Turkish provocations, while thanking Haavisto for defending Greece during his recent visit to Ankara. [EPA]