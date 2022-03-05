greeks-continue-calls-for-end-to-war

Members of the Patra Bar Association hold up signs protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the steps of the association’s headquarters in the western port city, yesterday. More anti-war protest marches and rallies were held in Athens, Thessaloniki and other parts of the country yesterday, and even more are planned over the weekend. Despite frantic calls by the international community to stop its invasion, Russia continues to wreak destruction in the eastern European country. Athens has escalated efforts to get Greeks and ethnic Greeks safely out of Ukraine as the war intensifies. (ANDREAS ALEXOPOULOS/INTIME NEWS)

