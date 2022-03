Daria Saville, of Australia, left, talks with Maria Sakkari, of Greece, after Saville retired from their match due to injury in the women’s Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, in Indian Wells, in southern California. The 28-year-old Australian, who had her left thigh heavily strapped during the match, retired while trailing 4-1 with an adductor injury. [AP]