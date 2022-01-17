Maria Sakkari beats Tatjana Maria in straight sets in opening match
Maria Sakkari of Greece waves after defeating Tatjana Maria of Germany in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Monday. Fifth-seeded Sakkari beat Maria 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the first match completed on the main show court in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. She said the experience was “weird… in a good way.” “I was a little bit stressed, opening the tournament on this wonderful court,” she said. “It’s a privilege to have my first match here.” [AP]