maria-sakkari-beats-tatjana-maria-in-straight-sets-in-opening-match

Maria Sakkari of Greece waves after defeating Tatjana Maria of Germany in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Monday. Fifth-seeded Sakkari beat Maria 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the first match completed on the main show court in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. She said the experience was “weird… in a good way.” “I was a little bit stressed, opening the tournament on this wonderful court,” she said. “It’s a privilege to have my first match here.” [AP]