EU cybersecurity agency office inaugurated 

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis (r) and European Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas (l) cut the red ribbon during the inauguration of the new premises of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in Halandri, northern Athens, as ENISA Executive Director Juhan Lepassaar watches, on Thursday. ‘We need to protect our digital world and technologies the same way we need to protect our physical world,’ said Pierrakakis, while Schinas described the launch as ‘a strong symbol in the dark times we are living through.’ ENISA is the sole EU agency headquartered in Greece. [ALEXANDROS BELTES/AMNA]