IMAGES

EU cybersecurity agency office inaugurated 

eu-cybersecurity-agency-office-inaugurated
Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis (r) and European Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas (l) cut the red ribbon during the inauguration of the new premises of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in Halandri, northern Athens, as ENISA Executive Director Juhan Lepassaar watches, on Thursday. ‘We need to protect our digital world and technologies the same way we need to protect our physical world,’ said Pierrakakis, while Schinas described the launch as ‘a strong symbol in the dark times we are living through.’ ENISA is the sole EU agency headquartered in Greece. [ALEXANDROS BELTES/AMNA]

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis (r) and European Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas (l) cut the red ribbon during the inauguration of the new premises of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in Halandri, northern Athens, as ENISA Executive Director Juhan Lepassaar watches, on Thursday. “We need to protect our digital world and technologies the same way we need to protect our physical world,” said Pierrakakis, while Schinas described the launch as “a strong symbol in the dark times we are living through.” ENISA is the sole EU agency headquartered in Greece. [ALEXANDROS BELTES/AMNA]

Technology Security
READ MORE
[AMNA]
IMAGES

French carrier commander aboard Greek frigate

nato-allies-wrap-up-med-exercise
IMAGES

NATO allies wrap up Med exercise

security-cooperation-with-israel-reaffirmed
IMAGES

Security cooperation with Israel reaffirmed

call-for-all-foreign-troops-to-leave-libya
IMAGES

Call for all foreign troops to leave Libya

mitsotakis-greece-a-pillar-of-stability-in-the-east-med
IMAGES

Mitsotakis: Greece a ‘pillar of stability’ in the East Med

greek-jets-fly-over-skopje-on-anniversary-of-nato-accession
IMAGES

Greek jets fly over Skopje on anniversary of NATO accession