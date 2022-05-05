IMAGES

Acropolis of Lindos to become wheelchair-friendly

Work has gotten under way to install an incline elevator on the southeastern slope of the Acropolis of Lindos on the island of Rhodes that will make the splendid archaeological site accessible to people with mobility problems, the Culture Ministry said on Wednesday. The project is part of a broader effort, which began with the Parthenon in Athens, to make the country’s star monuments more wheelchair-friendly. The Lindos elevator will be installed on the same part of the steep rock that held a lift used to carry heavy equipment up to the site of the ancient citadel while it underwent a massive restoration that began in 1988 and finished in 2015. [Ministry of Culture/AMNA]

