Greek theaters struck down by illness

Covid’s toll on the arts continued into the new year, with many theater performances being postponed or cancelled due to a rise in infections among casts and crews. According to theater officials, the next two months will prove very difficult for the profession. Indicative of the crisis is that institutions like the National Theater of Greece did not stage any performances during the holidays. Moreover, many shows at other theaters that premiered in December were forced to call it curtains a little later as Covid reared its infectious head. In response, the Culture Ministry said it intends to introduce a mechanism to support theater companies affected by the pandemic. [Shutterstock]

