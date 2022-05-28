Gearing up for a positive tourist season

Crowds of people stop in front of the Parliament building in central Athens to watch the changing of the Evzones guard. Tourist traffic is growing rapidly around the country in tandem with the steady rise in temperatures. Greece is bracing for a relatively normal summer after two years due to the pandemic with most of the measures in place to be lifted in June. The omens for this year’s tourist season are more than favorable, with current data indicating that it may even smash the record figures registered of 2019, at least in terms of revenue. However, there are some concerns in the industry especially among hoteliers over the lack of skilled staff, and unfair competition that exists in some cases due to short-term rentals. [InTime News]