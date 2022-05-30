Ukrainian photojournalist wins Yannis Behrakis International Photojournalism Award

Evgeniy Maloletka speaks during an award ceremony of the Athens Photo World, the annual International Photojournalism festival, in Athens, Sunday. The Ukrainian photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka has won the prestigious Yannis Behrakis International Photojournalism Award for his coverage of siege of Mariupol during the war in Ukraine for The Associated Press. The Yannis Behrakis award is named after the late award-winning photographer, who covered multiple conflicts. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]