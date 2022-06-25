HAF joins UK, Switzerland in French air exercises

Greek F-16 fighter jets are seen flying over the French countryside in a photo from a multinational exercise released by the Defense Ministry on Friday. The Hellenic Air Force took part in Ocean Hit 2022, which was conducted from June 13 to 24 out of the Landivisiau air base in Brittany, northwestern France, with five F-16s from the 111 Combat Wing. The goal of the exercise, which included simulated dogfights, was to improve coordination and interoperability between allied countries in interventions from land and sea to protect the naval force and support ground troops. Switzerland and the United Kingdom also participated. [Ministry of Defense/Via InTime News]

