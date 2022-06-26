Rocking for Parthenon Sculptures’ return

He has co-written hits for Kiss, Bon Jovi and Ricky Martin, but American songwriter and music producer Desmond Child has another passion – the reunion of the Parthenon Sculptures – which he will be supporting on Monday with a concert at the 2,000-year-old Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Acropolis. “Desmond Child Rocks the Parthenon” aims to “contribute to the empowerment of the international support wave and the public sentiment in favor of the reunification of these sacred sculptures to their real home and birthplace.” The reunification of the sculptures has now become an international affair, not only Greek, Child notes.

