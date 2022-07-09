New tech to bring back ancient sculptures?

The Oxford-based Institute for Digital Archaeology has created a high-precision replica of a horse’s head from the Parthenon Marbles and is working on another of the Centauromachy metope, in a bid to convince the British Museum to return the originals to Greece. The horse’s head has been chiseled by robot from Italian marble to serve as a model for another of Pentelic marble that will be seemingly identical to the original. The two replicas are expected to be finished by the end of the month and put on show in London. The effort has been spearheaded by IDA Executive Director Roger Michel. [Francesca Jones/The New York Times]

