Aegean gripped by excavation fever

The acropolis of the island of Kythnos is among several sites in the Aegean where excavations are resuming after a two year hiatus imposed by pandemic restrictions. Digging activities by archaeologists, researchers and students from Greek and foreign universities will resume in the Cyclades – including Antiparos, Sifnos, Mykonos, Delos, Ios and Astypalaia – and on uninhabited islands near Kimolos and Milos, as well as as at Epidaurus. “This year we will have fully developed excavations after a break of two years,” says the head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Cyclades, Dimitris Athanasoulis, expressing optimism that “extremely important finds are expected.” [Kostas Xenikakis]