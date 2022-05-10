IMAGES

Underwater archaeologists probe Lord Elgin’s shipwreck

Divers are seen conducting research at the wreck of the Mentor, one of the vessels used by Lord Elgin to transport antiquities that he had removed, among other things, from the monuments of the Acropolis. The Mentor sank in September 1802 off the southeast coast of the island of Kythera. During the recent ongoing underwater activities of the Marine Antiquities Ephorate, two incisions were made along the surviving hull of the ship. [G. ISARIS/CULTURE MINISTRY/ANA-MPA]

