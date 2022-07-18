Working together for wildfire season

Romanian and Greek firefighters conduct a drill at the 6th Athens Fire Station, in Acharnes, north of the capital, in a photograph released on Saturday. The first contingent of 28 firefighters from Romania that arrived in Greece earlier this month is part of a new European civil protection initiative on wildfires. They will be in Athens until July 31 helping their Greek counterparts tackle wildfire season. The EU has set up a ‘pre-positioning pilot project’ designed to lead to a permanent Europe-wide cooperation scheme. Greece sent assistance last week to France, which is one of several European countries battling devastating blazes. [Yannis Kolesidis/AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy