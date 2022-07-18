IMAGES

Working together for wildfire season

[Yannis Kolesidis/AMNA]

Romanian and Greek firefighters conduct a drill at the 6th Athens Fire Station, in Acharnes, north of the capital, in a photograph released on Saturday. The first contingent of 28 firefighters from Romania that arrived in Greece earlier this month is part of a new European civil protection initiative on wildfires. They will be in Athens until July 31 helping their Greek counterparts tackle wildfire season. The EU has set up a ‘pre-positioning pilot project’ designed to lead to a permanent Europe-wide cooperation scheme. Greece sent assistance last week to France, which is one of several European countries battling devastating blazes. [Yannis Kolesidis/AMNA]

