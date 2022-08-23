IMAGES

Unlicensed forest buildings to get ‘immunity’

An electronic platform for the declaration of unlicensed buildings in forests and woodlands is reportedly on course to open in the coming days. By paying a deposit of 250 euros, the owners of such structures will be able to secure “immunity” from demolition for an unspecified, at present, period of time, until the declarations are considered. According to Secretary General of Forests Konstantinos Aravosis the platform will operate through the website of the Hellenic Cadastre. “With a 250 euro fee, arbitrary buildings will be exempted from demolition, while sanctions against them will be frozen. Those that meet certain conditions can then be legalized for 30 years,” he told Kathimerini.

