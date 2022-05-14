Palamas’ residence at stake

This graffiti-scrawled iron door in the Athens district of Plaka leads to the house where celebrated Greek poet Kostis Palamas died in 1943. The next chapter of this historic residence will be reassessed by the Culture Ministry after a ruling by the Council of State determined its announced compulsory purchase order two years ago must be revisited. The owner of the house and its surrounding land, Maria Georgiou, applied to halt the purchase as she believes it will harm the value of the remaining lot. She first bought the house in 2000 with the goal of converting it into a cultural center, a goal she now once again wishes to fulfill.