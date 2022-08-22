Escaping the crowds
An increasing number of people are looking to avoid the crowds as inbound tourism smashes news records this year. The luxury of tranquility and isolation is becoming a much coveted prize as tourist arrivals increase. While much-needed revenues are indeed flowing this summer, existing infrastructure is also being tested. Given the proverbial Greek rule-bending, numerous other problems in once-pristine areas, the absence of parking spaces and the uncontrolled number of private vehicles on islands that simply cannot accommodate them, it is easy to see that without strategic planning Greek tourism will fall victim to its success.