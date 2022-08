The eurozone is already in a minor recession because of the climbing energy prices, UBS analysts believe, estimating that, overall, eurozone economies will shrink 0.1% in the third quarter and an additional 0.2% in the fourth. They warn that forced consumption cutbacks could make the recession worse.

