Ioannina Castle now open to all

Ioannina Castle now open to all

The Castle of Ioannina in northwestern Greece is now wheelchair accessible after the implementation of necessary interventions approved by the Central Archaeological Council (KAS). Moreover, with the upgrading of the northeastern citadel and its connection with its southeastern counterpart, known as Its Kale, the archaeological site and the castle are unified as a single monumental ensemble. The castle includes the fortified old town of Ioannina and dates largely to the late Ottoman period but also incorporates pre-existing Byzantine elements. Ioannina is believed to have been founded and first fortified in the 6th century, when the historian Procopius recorded the construction of a new, “well-fortified” city by Byzantine Emperor Justinian I. [InTime News]

