Menendez awarded honorary doctorate by University of Athens

US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, received an honorary doctorate from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Athens’ School of Economics and Political Sciences. Menendez’s contribution to the strengthening of Greek-American relations and peace and cooperation in the East Mediterranean was stressed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during their meeting at the Maximos Mansion earlier in the day before the investiture ceremony. Mitsotakis also referred to Menendez’s legislative initiative, the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act which became US law in December 2021 and further upgraded bilateral cooperation, especially defense cooperation. Both men reviewed Greek-US relations, noting they are their best ever, and the prospects for closer cooperation in view of the fourth round of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, which will take place in Athens in October. [Dimitris Peristeris/InTime News]

