A bill on the restructuring of Elefsis Shipyards’ debt was voted Wednesday in Parliament. It will allow a large part of the shipyard’s €447 million debt to be paid to the Hellenic Navy, the state and employee funds, far greater than a liquidation and auction would have.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy