Films going back to their roots

A still from award-winning filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinetta” captures the West Attica seaside town where it was filmed, and which will also be one of the stops in a fascinating new initiative by the Association of Greek Film Directors and Producers (ESPEK). Starting on Saturday and running until September 23, a fully equipped van will be traveling to different parts of the country screening iconic Greek films in the locations where they were shot. Aptly titled “Landmarks,” the initiative will travel from Vitsa in northwestern Epirus, where Theo Angelopoulos made his debut with “Reconstruction,” to Kilkis in Central Macedonia with Pantelis Voulgaris’ “It’s a Long Road,” and to Corfu, where Nikos Panagiotopoulos set his “Melodrama,” among other stops.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy