IMAGES

Films going back to their roots

Films going back to their roots

A still from award-winning filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinetta” captures the West Attica seaside town where it was filmed, and which will also be one of the stops in a fascinating new initiative by the Association of Greek Film Directors and Producers (ESPEK). Starting on Saturday and running until September 23, a fully equipped van will be traveling to different parts of the country screening iconic Greek films in the locations where they were shot. Aptly titled “Landmarks,” the initiative will travel from Vitsa in northwestern Epirus, where Theo Angelopoulos made his debut with “Reconstruction,” to Kilkis in Central Macedonia with Pantelis Voulgaris’ “It’s a Long Road,” and to Corfu, where Nikos Panagiotopoulos set his “Melodrama,” among other stops.

Film

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek locations transforming into international film sets
IMAGES

Greek locations transforming into international film sets

Emma Stone in Athens for premier of Lanthimos short
IMAGES

Emma Stone in Athens for premier of Lanthimos short

The Greek element at Cannes
IMAGES

The Greek element at Cannes

‘My Beloved Smyrna’ premieres
IMAGES

‘My Beloved Smyrna’ premieres

Athens launches film production ‘boot camp’
IMAGES

Athens launches film production ‘boot camp’

Athens cinemas face uncertain future
CULTURE

Athens cinemas face uncertain future