the-greek-element-at-cannes

There is definitely something of a Greek element at the Cannes International Film Festival this year, as the latest horror from the master of the genre, David Cronenberg (seen here on set in Athens), ‘Crimes of the Future,’ and the dark comedy ‘Triangle of Sadness’ by Sweden’s Ruben Ostlund were both shot in Greece. What’s more, Greek filmmaker Panos Koutras will be heading to the iconic French Riviera city for the world premiere of his fifth feature, ‘Dodo,’ according to an announcement on Thursday. Written and directed by Koutras, the tragicomedy pokes fun at an extended family’s last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy by marrying one of the daughters to a wealthy heir. The festival runs May 17-28. [Nikos Nikolopoulos/Argonauts Productions]