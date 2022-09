Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the British Embassy and signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II. In his text, the Greek PM described the Queen as “a truly extraordinary leader” and that she “has inspired all of us with her unrivaled sense of duty.”

