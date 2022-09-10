Queen Elizabeth, a ‘true pillar’

A condolence book lies open on a desk at the residence of the British ambassador in Athens on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch’s reign ‘marked the modern history of Britain. She has been a true pillar of her country and has been rewarded with love and respect,’ Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a post on Twitter, conveying her condolences to the British people and royal family. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted the ‘duty, service and dedication she demonstrated throughout her reign.’ It was ‘not just exemplary but extraordinary,’ he said. Condolence books were also available at the British consulates on Crete, Corfu, Rhodes and Zakynthos, but also at St Paul’s Anglican Church in downtown Athens. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

