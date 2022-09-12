Exhibition on 1922 refugee sanctuaries

A refugee shelter is seen inside the 5th century Church of the Virgin Mary Acheiropoietos, in Thessaloniki, in 1919. Marking the centennial of the 1922 Asia Minor Catastrophe, the northern port city’s iconic Rotonda is hosting an exhibition of photographs and other archival material from dozens of public and private collections to underscore how churches and other public monuments helped accommodate the massive influx of refugees from Turkey, the Black Sea and the Balkans in the turbulent aftermath of World War I. Flora Karagianni, the show’s curator, says Thessaloniki took in more than half of the estimated 1.5 million uprooted Greeks. [Frederic Boissonnas Archive/Momus Museum of Photography]

