Along northeastern border, author tells, and collects, tales

Vassilis Kargas is a journalist, but he prefers to call himself a “storyteller of the border country.” Having written, and published, books of tales aimed at young children, the Alexandroupoli-based author roams Greece’s northeastern border country along the Evros River, reading his tales to schoolchildren and collecting local lore, mostly from old women. He eventually intends to publish the collected stories. He says the children often surprise him with their perceptive questions and, at least on one occasion, have served as an inspiration for some of his tales.

